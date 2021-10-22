Asterix. Conspiracies, place des femmes, Houellebecq… We read the latest adventures of the Gaul

You can almost hear the blizzard blowing on the first pages of the new Asterix – the fifth from the duo Jean-Yves Ferri (script) and Didier Conrad (drawing), the successors of Uderzo and Goscinny.

Here are our Gallic friends helping the Sarmatians, who live on the snow-capped steppes, north of the Black Sea. They are threatened by a Roman expedition in search of the Griffin, their emblematic animal.

Case after case, the screenwriter and the designer introduce all the ingredients of a Western – “Or rather a Eastern “, smiles Ferri. Conrad, slightly ill, remained in the United States, where he has lived since 1996.

A natural skin yurt

In this ancient western, Roman soldiers don villain costumes – instead of villainous mercenaries, or Indians.

The Sarmatian village does not have a saloon, but a “natural skin yurt” around which are clustered wooden huts covered with fur. And the sheriff is replaced by a shaman.

Once the stage has been set, the two authors happily destroy the Roman conspirators, seduced by the speech of the legionary Fakenius (to pronounce “fake news”, like the false news that floods us).

“Social networks unite all the other idiots”

“The conspirators of the time had an excuse: they didn’t know much. One could imagine that the sun would rise in the west; today we have a lot less excuses, laughs Ferri, who does not appreciate social networks more. Expressing yourself is a right. But before, the voice of idiots was confidential. Today, social networks bring together all the other idiots, and that’s a lot of people! “

We will not reveal the many puns that punctuate the story, and we will let you get to know Terinconus, a curious geographer who takes the features of the writer Michel Houellebecq (The map and the territory).





Let’s focus on the other great idea of ​​the storyline. In line with Vercingetorix’s daughter , the previous opus, Ferri gives more place to women.

In Asterix and the Griffin, “The idea is that the roles are reversed in the village: the women go to war, the men look after the children. And that seems to satisfy everyone ”. The Amazons are formidable warriors, sentimental and free.

A balancing act

The skill of Ferri and Conrad – with increasingly flourishing designs – is to introduce novelties into a universe firmly anchored in collective memory. “You can move a lot of things as long as you don’t confuse the reader, illustrates Ferri the equilibrist. The characters of Asterix and Obelix must not change “. And just one small box with the famous pirates taking it easy is enough to remember that we are in an Asterix…

Asterix and the Griffin. Éditions Albert René, 48 p., € 9.99. Released this Thursday, October 21, 2021.