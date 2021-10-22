Asvel fails with nothing in Milan on Euroleague day 5

After the fatal outcome which owes a lot to the defensive rise of the Milanese in the second period and the offensive aggressiveness of Shavon Shields (15 points, 5 assists), TJ Parker railed against an unblocked foul on Okobo in the last moments . But Asvel has demonstrated once again that it will be very competitive this season around its back duo Jones-Okobo (37 points out of 72) and its athleticism.