Asvel fails with nothing in Milan on Euroleague day 5

Terrible epilogue for Asvel, Thursday in Milan. The champions of France led almost the entire match, with two brief exceptions in the last quarter, on the ground of Milan, semi-finalist 2021 and undefeated co-leader. But the last few seconds were cruel for TJ Parker’s players.
While Elie Okobo (25 points to 10 of 16 on shots, 13 in the last quarter) had given his team two points ahead of a shot from seven good meters (72-70), an offensive rebound emerged by Kyle Hines was converted to three bridges by Devon Hall with 27 seconds from the end (73-72), the only basket of the American back after five misfires.
Lighty misses the winning shot
Returning to the game after a failed start to the season, David Lighty had an open shot in the corner to force the decision, but he failed, as did Charles Kahudi’s final tap and Asvel conceded his second. defeat of the season despite a great match, apart from a complicated third quarter (25-11), a sixteen-point advantage (42-26, 21st) built after a big first defensive period, physical in the control of the bounce and tempo of the match.
After the fatal outcome which owes a lot to the defensive rise of the Milanese in the second period and the offensive aggressiveness of Shavon Shields (15 points, 5 assists), TJ Parker railed against an unblocked foul on Okobo in the last moments . But Asvel has demonstrated once again that it will be very competitive this season around its back duo Jones-Okobo (37 points out of 72) and its athleticism.