At Disneyland Paris, Mickey and his friends are back on stage: shows and parades are once again authorized

Characters in costumes on stage or on floats… These are scenes that we haven’t seen for months at Disneyland Paris. If the park reopened its doors to the public last June after seven months of closure, the shows and parades had been dormant since March 2020 and the closure during the first confinement.

Since then, only the show “The Factory of Disney Dreams”, launched last summer and specially designed to be performed in compliance with sanitary measures, was presented to the public.

But after the relaxation by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance of social distancing rules in amusement parks, Disneyland Paris announced this week the resumption of several of its iconic shows on stage as well as the arrival of the new Christmas parade. Wearing a mask and a health pass remain compulsory within the park, recalls the management.

“The Lion King”, “Disney illuminations” …

The first of the shows to return this Saturday, “the Lion King and the Rhythms of the Earth “. During this performance lasting about thirty minutes, performed every day at the Frontierland Theater, singers, dancers, acrobats and percussionists bring to life through choreographies the adventures of the famous characters of the “Lion King” from Simba to Nala passing by. by Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa, to the sound of musical themes from the famous cartoon, re-orchestrated for the occasion. The show will also be offered in French sign language on weekends.

The “Disney Illuminations” night show will make a comeback December 21. This sound and light show projected on the facade of Sleeping Beauty castle, which mixes water jets and pyrotechnic effects, will once again transport visitors every evening in Mickey’s wake, to the heart of the franchise universes. the most famous like “the Little Mermaid”, “Finding Nemo”, “the Snow Queen”, but also in the midst of battles with the most famous ships of “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Star Wars”.



A unique Christmas parade

The main novelty is the arrival, from November 13, of the Christmas parade called “Mickey and his sparkling Christmas parade. “, which replaces the previous existing parade, which has not been played since the end of 2019. In design since 2017, this unprecedented parade will consist of five luminous floats, each representing scenes and decorations typical of the Christmas holidays and featuring Mickey and his friends, as well as the Disney princesses and Santa Claus, accompanied by the Fairy. Tinker Bell and supervised by the performers, dressed in bright costumes designed for the occasion.

VIDEO. The new Disneyland Paris Christmas parade

” This new parade is a surprise because there is a daytime version and when the night comes, it’s a new show with hundreds, thousands of lights that illuminate these floats and that will tell a new story. “, specifies Emanuel Lenormand, director at Disneyland Paris.

From November 12 to January 9, 2022, the entire park will be dressed in Christmas colors. A tree 24 m high and 24 tonnes, adorned with more than 1,000 objects decoration, will be installed at the entrance to the park and the central avenue “Main Street, USA” leading at Sleeping Beauty Castle will be covered with illuminations and artificial snow, which will fall there twelve times a day.

Many characters, such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy or Stitch will wear Christmas costumes. New menus will also be offered to visitors dining in the park’s restaurants on December 24 and 31 on the occasion of the “Chefs’ Enchanted Réveillons”. For the occasion, nearly seven kilometers of garlands will be hung in the two parks. 78 natural trees decorated with 11,604 Christmas balls will be scattered there and more than 37,000 flowers planted.