at least 16 dead in explosives factory fire

A fire ravaged an explosives factory in western Russia on Friday (October 22), killing at least 16 people and one missing, the country being regularly affected by this type of deadly disasters. The incident occurred in a workshop at an industrial site specializing in the manufacture of industrial explosives and ammunition, and located in the Ryazan region, about 200 km south of Moscow. The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire broke out during “of a technical process», Without giving more details.

Regional authorities initially reported 15 dead, but later announced that a man hospitalized with severe burns had died of his injuries. “Officially, 16 people died in this incidentThe government of the Ryazan region said in a statement. “The fate of a person remains unknown, emergency services are looking for them», He clarified. In all, 170 rescuers and dozens of fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Russian Acting Minister of Emergency Situations, Alexander Tchuprian, also visited.

The site where the fire took place was occupied for several years by Elastik, a company considered to be “strategicBy the Russian government and owned by the public conglomerate Rostec, which supplies industrial and high-tech products to the civilian and military sectors. But, in 2015, Elastik went bankrupt. And its workshops have been used since 2017 by other companies active in the explosives sector, according to the Interfax news agency. In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Industry said that the private company Razriad had bought Elastik the workshop where the incident took place.





From “safety standards” in question

The Russian civilian monitoring agency for industrial activities, Rostekhnadzor, was in charge of monitoring the stricken company, according to the ministry. The workshop concerned was completely destroyed by flames, according to rescuers. They released images of smoke floating above a partially blown up construction and charred debris. The site appears to be in the middle of a forest.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stressed that the populations of neighboring localities were not in danger. The fire may have been caused by a “violation of technological processes“And”safety standards“, According to a source within the police, quoted by Interfax. The Russian Investigation Committee, in charge of the main criminal cases, has also announced the opening of an investigation for “violation of safety rules on a dangerous site“.

Accidental explosions or fires are common in Russia due to the dilapidated infrastructure, often Soviet, or non-compliance with safety standards. The most serious fire in recent years took place in 2018 in Kemerovo (center), Siberia. 64 people, mainly children, were then trapped by the flames dead in a shopping center where several emergency exits were inoperative.

Accidents in factories, explosives or fireworks storage sites are also common in Russia, especially in army ammunition depots. They can then last for several days. In October 2020, a brush fire caused a fire and powerful explosions at such a weapons depot in the Ryazan region, leading to the evacuation of around 2,000 people from neighboring villages.