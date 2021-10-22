At the border between Germany and Poland, the reception of migrants divides

At 81 years old, Hartmut Bretz still sometimes gets on his bike to come for a walk on the banks of the Oder. When the weather is nice, he also sometimes takes a break for an hour to read the local daily. This is the case, Wednesday, October 20. Sitting facing the river that separates Germany and Poland, the old man flips through the Märkische Oderzeitung, whose “front page” is aptly titled: “Government discusses border controls”.

On this issue at the heart of German news for a few days, due to the growing number of migrants from the Middle East via Belarus and Poland, the former railway worker has no clear opinion. “It seems that they now arrive at night crossing the river in small boats. It is not acceptable “, he said, before pausing thoughtfully. “At the same time, what should we do with these poor people? We’re not going to let them die either, are we? Besides, how many are there exactly? “

To try to see it a little clearer, while contradictory figures circulate on social networks, it is necessary to go five kilometers away, in the old barracks of Eisenhüttenstadt, built during the time of the GDR and transformed into first reception center for migrants.





In the center of Eisenhüttenstadt, near the Polish border, on October 6, 2021. PATRICK PLEUL / AP

In the center of Eisenhüttenstadt on October 14, 2021. HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / REUTERS

There, Olaf Jansen, the director, has specific answers. “In recent weeks, the number of arrivals has increased significantly. About 150 people a day arrive here. For the month of October, we should be around 3,000. This is about ten times more than a year ago at the same time ”, he explains. But is the situation unmanageable? ” Absolutely not, he sweeps with the back of his hand. Of the approximately 4,000 reception places we have in this center and in the others in the Land of Brandenburg, approximately 2,600 are currently occupied. Those who say we are overwhelmed do not know what they are talking about. The situation has nothing to do with what it was in 2015, at the time of the great refugee crisis. You absolutely cannot compare. ”

Structuring of immigration channels

Mr. Jansen acknowledges, however, that in recent weeks “There are serious things going on that we must face in the face”. The first, he says, is “The evolution of new profiles” : “Until a month or two ago, they were mostly Iraqis. Today, they are still the most numerous, but there are also more Iranians, Syrians and Yemenis. “ 90% of them passed through Belarus. And then, above all, “It is not only men that we see arriving but also women and children”. The sign, according to him, that “Sectors are being structured and, in a way,“ professionalizing ””.

