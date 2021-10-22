At the César 2022, Antoine de Caunes will be the master of ceremonies

“It is quite natural that Canal + and the Academy have chosen to entrust the role of Master of Ceremonies to Antoine de Caunes, host, director, actor, writer, who will don this prestigious costume for the 10th time”, wrote the encrypted channel.

CÉSAR – Antoine de Caunes is back. The host will present the 47th César ceremony, which will take place on February 25 at L’Olympia, announced Canal +, co-executive producer and exclusive broadcaster, in a press release this Thursday, October 21.

The main interested party, whose last participation in the César dates back to 2013, therefore finds a role that he also played in 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2008, 2009, then in 2011 and 2012. He is also the one who presented the ceremony the most, in front of the director Pierre Tchernia.

The host succeeds Marina Foïs, but this tenth time will nevertheless be his last, “in any case standing” he assured, quoted in the Canal + press release.

If the chain and the Academy of Caesars have gone to seek a regular at the house, it is no coincidence, as the last two editions of the ceremony have been agitated. The Polanski controversy in 2020, the fiasco of audiences during the pandemic in 2021 … The high mass of French cinema must imperatively raise the bar next February.

