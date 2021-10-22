attention, all players who have used this prohibited practice will be banned

It has been several weeks since New World, the MMORPG of the moment from Amazon Games. A game managed to be emulated even before its release, subsequently lining up queues whose length caused much talk in the cottages. The problems accumulate there, like this prohibited practice which will be at the origin of a string of bans.

wave of banners approaching

Pocket gold coins in New World is harder than it looks. The value of currency has become so important that barter is now commonplace. Certain resources, abundant and easy to obtain, are now worth less than the currency of the game. An economy which struggles to unearth gold, forcing the most impatient players to turn to forbidden techniques. But beware, Amazon is watching. The development teams have just announced that any player caught with his hand in the bag risked an outright ban.

It is directly via a message published in the game forums that Luxendra, community manager for New World, has just informed the players.

“Greetings Adventurers, Since the start of transfers, we have identified a small number of characters who, after switching servers, find themselves in an invalid data state that prevents them characters from properly registering. We fixed characters in this state starting this morning. Some players in this small group transferred gold or items while their character was affected. All of these transactions are recorded in our database. We are currently reviewing them, and all players who deliberately use this practice to gain an advantage will be banned. We will also remove any items or gold received, if applicable.

In the future, as a precaution, we may temporarily prevent characters from logging in in this state. If you’re one of the few people who transfers and can’t log in afterwards, the issue should resolve itself automatically within two hours. If it persists beyond this time, please contact customer service. Thank you for your patience and understanding !”

A technique discovered after the release of Update 1.0.3 which introduced server transfers. While attempting to transfer their characters from one server to another, some players received an error message: “Character_Persist_Failure”. Concerned with this error, these players discovered that if they sent gold to another player, disconnected, and then reconnected, the lost gold magically returned. A duplication which has been the cause of many ills in this MMO where gold prevails over many resources. Complaints have multiplied, forcing Amazon Games to react.

the dots are on the i’s

It is now done. A message that informs that any player who has resorted to this practice will be banned. Drastic measures that still risk making people cringe. Nevertheless, it is quite possible that Amazon will limit itself to distributing warnings if the duplication is slight or accidental. In the most important cases, a temporary or even permanent ban may be administered. It is difficult to know how popular this practice has been with players of New World.

At any rate, Amazon has just positioned itself on the subject and players are now warned. Even if the server transfers are not yet optimal, it is still forbidden to abuse glitches or bugs, like this gold duplication. Although gold saw its value skyrocket over the first few weeks of play, trying to pocket some easy loot could end in a ban. Is the risk worth the candle? Only the players have the answer.