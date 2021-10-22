Automatic rate increase: Orange assumes and explains

Orange recently applied a price increase for certain subscribers and defends its policy of enriching the package.

If the incumbent is not the most fond of the practice, it is not his first attempt. Subscribers to the Open Up 70 GB offer recently received an email informing them of the change in their offer combining mobile and fixed, with an additional 50 GB and integrated 5G.

The practice, although legal, is regularly criticized by consumer associations and quite often not by the subscribers concerned. Bouygues Telecom and RED By SFR regularly use these practices and if the former has already explained several times on the subject and affirms that it will continue to increase the prices of certain offers, Orange is speaking for the first time on its trade policy.





Contacted by Capital, Orange therefore defends this practice: “we are seeing an increase in mobile internet usage of 40% per year. We have therefore chosen to support the changing needs of our customers by proactively allowing them to benefit from data enrichment.”The operator also explains that“for the vast majority of customers, the enhancements are made without price change“.

“Otherwise, when a price increase is applied, customers are informed well in advance and keep the possibility of going back on their old offer.”He develops. It should be remembered, however, that the practice is regulated by the repression of fraud and that it is of course compulsory that the subscriber be notified at least one month before the tariff change. In addition, if certain enrichments have been imposed, most now come with the possibility of refusing it.

“We have developed a simple route, accessible from the Orange et moi application and the customer area, to enable them to do so quickly, in complete autonomy. They can also be accompanied by an advisor in store or by customer service ”Explains the operator. “Thus, the feedback from our customers is very positive. We see a gain in customer satisfaction on the mobile offer held following the proactive enhancements”He says. However, we also note the quite often expressed dissatisfaction on the part of subscribers receiving this surprise. Capital also quotes a subscriber who underwent enrichment in February, who claimed not to be able to find his usual offer and wrote “I can’t stand having my hand forced“.