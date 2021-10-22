Bad news for those who want to buy the iPhone 14

Will the iPhone 14 be the best Apple smartphone in history? “Yes” will answer without batting an eyelid the Cupertino company which likes to present its novelties as the best ever made. Which in a sense is quite logical since as the product is going to be released, it is necessarily better than the previous ones. After that, it remains to be seen whether it is better than the competition… For this iPhone 14, it will be necessary to wait until September 2022, at the earliest, to judge its quality. Today, we can say that the first information about him is promising.

After two years of identical design, on the iPhone 12 and 13, Apple would offer a whole new look to its iPhone 14. It will remain a smartphone so we should not expect miracles but a trend is holding the rope: the iPhone 14 would no longer have a notch on its front face. This notch launched in 2017 on the iPhone X contains the front camera but also the module with the TrueDepth camera and various sensors that allow you to unlock the screen, which is called Face ID. Like Samsung, Oppo or Xiaomi, Apple would therefore offer a screen that would occupy practically the entire surface at the front. There would be only a small dot for the front camera while the Face ID would take place under the screen.

Among other rumors, the iPhone 14 is said to be thinner and has improved rear photo sensors. And Apple would like to offer him a chip engraved in 3 nanometers, against 5 nm currently. Except that it risks getting stuck on this precise point. Manufacturer TSMC, which deals with chips for iPhone and iPad, would not be able to manufacture 3nm chips before the end of 2022 or even early 2023 according to a report from Semi-Analysis. The 3nm engraving will take up less space in the phone, consume less power and give more performance to the iPhone. But TSMC is not able to manufacture it perfectly and will therefore make Apple wait. So much so that the iPhone 14 will not be able to benefit from an A16 chip engraved in 3 nm. It should stay at 5nm. This is a real stop for Tim Cook and his teams who will be limited to offer the best to his customers. From there to say that it will not be the best Apple smartphone …