Ballon d’Or: Daniel Riolo announces the disillusionment of Karim Benzema

According to the information provided by Daniel Riolo on the RMC antenna, Karim Benzema will not win the Ballon d’Or 2021.

Karim Benzema believes in it, the supporters of Real Madrid and those of the French team too. More than ever, the striker trained in Lyon can dream of a victory at the Ballon d’Or 2021. But to believe Daniel Riolo, who seems in the small papers of this large-scale vote, there is only very unlikely that Karim Benzema will lift the supreme trophy. Indeed, on the antenna of RMC, the consultant of the After Foot revealed that according to his information, it is Robert Lewandowski who was going to be sacred. A possible disillusionment to come for Karim Benzema especially as in an interview recently given to Canal +, the Real Madrid striker confirmed his dream and his ambition to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

“The Ballon d’Or is above all a source of motivation, always with the collective behind. All players must have it in the back of their minds, it pushes to do nice things like tonight. It feels good to score, to get closer to the great players. The most important thing for me is to have fun ” admitted the Real Madrid striker after the success of the Merengue against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The new goal scored against the Ukrainians this week will not be enough to win the Ballon d’Or according to Daniel Riolo, whom the most fervent supporters of Karim Benzema of course hope is wrong. Unfortunately for the striker of the France team, the trial of the sextape case and the required 10-month prison sentence against him do not work in favor of Karim Benzema, whose image will automatically come out chipped. Extra sporting problems that its main competitor Robert Lewandowski does not have.