Barça: Fati was shaken by Busquets!

During the victory of FC Barcelona against Dynamo Kiev (1-0) on Wednesday in the Champions League, winger Ansu Fati (18 years old, 2 appearances in LdC this season) wasted a huge opportunity by forgetting in particular Sergio Busquets, better placed at his side. At a press conference this Thursday in relation to his extension until June 2027, the young talent recounted the rant of his captain.

“Busi gave me a hoot on this action. I’m a striker, when you’re in the box you only think about the goal. I didn’t have time to watch, but I had that option to pass it. Unfortunately, it didn’t. it didn’t end well, maybe I should have watched it earlier, but you learn from that. On the pitch you don’t see the coach’s gesture, but now I know it and next time I will try to switch to Busi, otherwise he will want to kill me. Philippe, who was there, too “, confided, with a smile, Fati.





by Damien Da Silva on 10/21/2021 at 5:03 p.m.




