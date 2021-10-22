Battlefield 2042: DICE Announces Bunch of Beta Improvements | Xbox one

After unveiling its latest specialists, DICE spoke again about Battlefield 2042. According to the developers, a bunch of features would not have been implemented in the beta that took place in October. The opportunity for them to take stock of their site in order to detail the importance of this beta on the final product.

Lots of improvements in the final version

Two weeks ago, Electronic Arts reassured players during the beta of Battlefield 2042 in October. This one not having fully satisfied the expectations of the players because of a lack of finishing, the publisher tries to calm the fans of the license. Explaining again that it was based on an older version of the game, DICE today takes the floor again to allay gamers’ fears that the title did not include some primary functions of a Battlefield game.

During the beta, players did not have the opportunity to expand their mini-map, this feature will be available by pressing view / touchpad on consoles or pressing M on PC. The classes were also not customizable during the beta, DICE wanted to explain that during this trial period, the classes were not representative of the final product. The player had to be given sufficient resources from the start in order to have effective feedback. As usual, when you launch the game for the first time, you will be able to customize your classes before a game and a large number of items will be unlockable. This is reassuring!

Many players have complained about not being able to request healing or ammo, rest assured, the targeting system has been implemented and even improved! You will now have the ability to request support on an objective without having to target it. The objects, soldiers and vehicles that you target will also be more visible to everyone. This goes along with an interface that becomes clearer, the points you earn have been moved below the aiming reticle, and a nearby enemy grenade indicator has been added.





On consoles, it was impossible to correctly see the various improvements that the customization of your weapon could bring on the battlefield. Unless you were having fun doing math, the directions weren’t clear and you had to directly calculate if one piece was not better than another, on many occasions resulting in your death. Of course, this problem will no longer be present and the indications will be clearer.

Also according to DICE, the character’s movements have undergone slight transformations, with the possibility of strafe during the slides or to jump on objects in mid-flight. An entry and exit animation has been added, with a highlight of the best squad at the end of the game.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Origins.

Several videos have been posted on the DICE Youtube channel to show the improvements made to Battlefield 2042.