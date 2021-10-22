Battlefield 2042 Shows Off New Specialists, Learns From Beta

EA has unveiled new Battlefield 2042 specialists in video. We can discover a handful of uninspired characters with terrible powers: one is endowed with hacking abilities allowing him to hack objects and scenery elements, while another can resist explosions and explosions for longer. bullets through a tactical shield. For her part, the French specialist has a wingsuit and “intelligent” grenades with homing heads. The Korean Agent, probably my favorite, is able to automatically mark enemies that shoot him and has a scanner that makes opponents hidden around him visible. Yeah, well, you can call it wallhack if you want, but it’s not cheating, it’s a feature ! The last character is a strange mix between support and medic, not really interesting… So we’re going to pretend nothing has happened and ignore it.





At the same time, the devs published a long article explaining what they learned from the disappointing open beta. There are, of course, many damage control, but we also learn some info on what the game will really offer when it comes out. For example, the devs explain that a lot of optimization work has been done and that the performance will be far superior to that of the beta. From a gameplay standpoint, the full screen display of the map should make an appearance, along with the new commorosis, which you can see here on video. Going along with the latter, the ping system did not work during the beta and will, of course, be improved. We also learn that the HUD will be reworked in order to be more readable and functional (see the video) and that the “plus system” allowing the change of weapon on the fly will be deeper than during the beta, as we can see it. here. These are just a few examples, and there are still a lot of details and other diverse and varied fixes that I let you discover for yourself on the official article. However, I can’t help but share this particular point with you:

We’ve also heard your comments on the power of the Shooter Assist on the controllers. You showed us that it was too weak, so we worked to improve this experience.

Ah ah!

To conclude, here is the result of the poll in our penultimate article on Battlefield 2042, to which more than 1,500 people responded:

In other words, 67% of the nofrrages who tested the beta of Battlefield 2042 were disappointed… It stings! Remember that Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 on Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store for € 60.