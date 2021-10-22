Before being Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. had to play this supervillain

Among the members of the Avengers, Iron man is probably one of the fan favorite characters, if not one of the Super hero favorite of Marvel cinematic universe (MCU). And for good reason, Robert Downey Jr. knew how to embody the character of Tony stark to perfection, sublimating the role of the young billionaire genius by appropriating the character perfectly. However, Robert Downey Jr. almost missed out on his starring role, because when we were still in the early days of the MCU, Marvel studios seemed to have other plans for the actor.

tony stark, the spark of the mcu

The Marvel Universe, before the MCU, was clearly something else. It’s amazing to look back and see how far the franchise has come. Although it’s movies like Blade, X-Men or even the Spiderman by Sam Raimi who paved the way and laid the foundation for what would become of the MCU in the future.

Of course, anything that was built on this basis might never have seen the light of day. if the first MCU Phase 1 movie, Iron man (2008), had not been such a success. Tony Stark was therefore the key to a much greater success than anyone could have imagined at the time.

And now it is hard to imagine Robert Downey Jr. in a role other than Iron Man, so his interpretation of the role seems to have been unanimous. However, the actor has been in the world of cinema since his earliest childhood. Having started at the age of five in the movie Pound (1970) directed by his father, Robert Downey Sr., the actor continued his modest career, getting noticed in some films like Chaplin (1992), but without really revealing itself. It is thanks to Jon Favreau’s film that Downey Jr. achieved world recognition.. And since then, the actor seems to have confined himself mainly to this role, having however also been praised for the excellent performance of his lead role in Sherlock holmes (2009-2011) by Guy Ritchie.





However, not everyone knew that before the famous actor was called in to play Iron Man, there was another character he was a serious contender for: Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom?

All The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, created by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, was published on October 19, 2021. This set consists of two volumes for a total of 512 pages, containing unpublished information about the creation of the MCU, narrated by the creators of the studio, as well as the cast and crew of the Infinity Saga.

While the book looks back on the casting of Robert Downey Jr. for the role of Tony Stark, most curious information released by 2008 film director Jon Favreau. According to him : “Marvel had already met [Robert Downey Jr.] previously, I believe, to play the role of Doctor Doom “.

Presumably it would have been for the movie The Fantastic Four from 2005. When Marvel Studios cast Tony Stark, he was unable to use these characters, 20th Century Fox still having rights to characters from the license.

To imagine Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom is somewhat strange. Not that the actor wouldn’t make a very good Doctor Doom, far from it. But rather because he has become so iconic of Tony Stark, almost inseparable, that it is especially difficult to imagine another actor playing the role in his place. However, with the multiverse in play, one can dare to hope to be able to see it take on this role one day. This would then be the opportunity to see the actor in a role diametrically opposed to that of his title role. : that of supervillain.

Finally, it can be said that the role of Tony Stark has done quite well for the actor, so it is not a great loss for him. The MCU is expected to have its Doctor Doom in the next few years. With the reboot of the film The Fantastic Four announced for Phase 4 of the MCU, it’s only a matter of time before someone is publicly named for the role.