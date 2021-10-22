Benzema’s lawyers act urgently, threat to the Ballon d’Or?

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

While he seemed on a perfect momentum in recent weeks, with outstanding performances both with the France team and with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema saw the sextape affair come back to the fore in unfortunate timing. A thorn in the side stuck between a Champions League match, the Clasico against Barça and the closing of the votes for the Ballon d’Or, which takes place on Sunday.

The Benzema clan does not want judgment today

Karim Benzema and his lawyers welcome with a certain fear the epilogue of a case which could be known as of today. The president of the court has indeed assured that the judgment could be rendered as of this evening. What the KB9 clan doesn’t like. According to the Team, “Karim Benzema’s lawyers requested an interview that they obtained with the president to tell him their astonishment at this timetable and the speed with which the judgment could be rendered”, reveals the daily in its edition of day. Could a sentence pronounced today influence the last votes for the Ballon d’Or? The possibility is not totally to be ruled out …



