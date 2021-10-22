Biden says US will defend Taiwan if China attacks

The Taiwanese question is often considered the only one likely to provoke an armed confrontation between the two largest world economies.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday, October 21 that the United States was ready to defend Taiwan militarily, in the event of an attack by China, which considers the island to be part of its territory. “Yes, we have a commitment in this direction”, Joe Biden said in an exchange broadcast on CNN with voters in Baltimore.

The two leading world economies face each other on many issues in a Cold War climate, but the Taiwan issue is often considered the only one likely to provoke an armed confrontation. Joe Biden’s statement contradicts the long-standing US policy of“Strategic ambiguity”, Washington helping Taiwan build and strengthen its defenses without explicitly promising to come to its aid should an attack occur.

During an interview this summer on ABC, the US president made a similar promise, speaking of“Sacred commitment” to defend NATO allies in Canada and Europe, and “The same with Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan”. In the wake of Joe Biden’s statements on Thursday night, the White House told reporters that the United States’ policy towards Taiwan had failed. “Not changed”.





The next ambassador to Beijing, career diplomat Nicholas Burns, said on Wednesday that it was not necessary “Not to trust” to China on Taiwan, and recommended selling more weapons to the island to strengthen its defenses. Nicholas Burns was speaking to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, which is due to confirm his appointment. He also denounced the recent Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defense identification zone, calling them “Reprehensible”.

The United States has recognized the People’s Republic of China since 1979, but the American Congress at the same time requires the supply of arms to Taiwan for its self-defense. The island has had its own government since the Communists’ victory over mainland China in 1949, but Beijing considers this territory to be one of its provinces and threatens to use force in the event that the island formally proclaims independence. Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, recently reaffirmed his desire to achieve reunification. “peaceful”.