Blackmail or a desire to “help a teammate”? Benzema fixed on his fate on November 24

At the court of Versailles,

In the corridors of the judicial court of Versailles (Yvelines), the noise had been running with insistence since the start of the trial. The president, Christophe Morgan, was to deliver the judgment this Friday afternoon, just a few hours after the end of the defense pleadings. Finally, the magistrate seems to have been convinced by Karim Benzema’s lawyers of the need to take the time to reflect by putting his decision under advisement. The Blues striker and the four men tried in the so-called “sextape” case, namely an attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena, will have to wait until November 24 to be determined on their fate.

Absent during the trial, the Real Madrid player will not see the home stretch of the vote for the Golden Ball parasitized by a court decision. On the other hand, if the court followed the requisitions of the prosecution – 10 months suspended prison sentence, 75,000 euros fine – he would be sentenced five days before the presentation of the prestigious sports prize. “For us, yes, it is important, but I do not believe that there are really links between the two events”, declared to the press Me Sylvain Cormier, one of the two lawyers of the player, at the out of court. “As a lawyer, I am not the manager of his career, of his sports results. I am the guarantor of the judicial result. What we wanted is for there to be a reasonable period of reflection in relation to the arguments that have been put forward. “





“It is not a criminal offense”

With his colleague Me Antoine Vey, he pleaded during the morning the release of their client, denouncing the runaway of the parquet floor of Versailles in this case. Me Veye – the former partner of Eric Dupond-Moretti, who has since become Keeper of the Seals – explained to the court that only the meeting of his client with Valbuena in Clairefontaine on October 6, then the conversation he had in the wake with his childhood friend, Karim Zaneti, involved him in this affair. But according to him, the content of this phone call does not in any way characterize the offense for which he was tried. Admittedly, the two men seem to mock the misadventures of the Olympiakos player. “It is not especially nice, but it is not a criminal offense”, underlined the penalist.

Blackmail, he added, is the threat “of the revelation of a defamatory fact”. However, concerning the striker of Real Madrid, “it is the opposite”. He whispered to his teammate of the France team that he could “make sure, through a trusted friend that [la vidéo] do not go out ”. And that “without modality, without compensation”. The lawyer notes that Mathieu Valbuena, “for a month and a half, did not complain about a supposedly threatening conversation with Karim Benzema” to the police. The two men were also “friends”, there was no “climate of animosity” between them. Finally, “it was more the investigators than Mr. Valbuena who accused” the football star, believes Me Veye.

“Service to a teammate”

At the helm, Mathieu Valbuena said he had the impression, after reflection, that Benzema “wanted [lui] to scare ”. Benzema “did nothing other than offer a phone number” to “help a teammate”, argued on the contrary Sylvain Cormier. The Lyon penalist denounced a “demolition company” and a “media-judicial hype”. A little surprisingly, he felt that Mathieu Valbuena, in this case, “is the victim of his own attitude, of his own actions”. Because he filmed the video that was used to blackmail him “selfie way”. The young woman with whom he had an intimate relationship “does not know that she is obviously filmed”. Which constitutes, he said, an offense.

An allegation that did not fail to react to Mathieu Valbuena’s lawyer, Me Paul-Albert Iweins, who denounced, in front of the journalists present, “a defamatory charge”. “This is totally false, inaccurate, and it had no place in this debate. I regret that we attacked Mathieu Valbuena in this way, and that proves that we did not have much to say. ” Justice will decide next month.