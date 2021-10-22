Bonuses already won in the Europa League

October 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM by Thomas

The French are doing honorably in the Europa League.

It is rare enough to be underlined, especially since here it is all in all flattering: on the evening of the 3rd day of the Europa League, the three French clubs involved – OL, OM and AS Monaco -, keep intact their chances of qualifying for the final phase. Even if Lyon and Monaco, first in their groups, are better placed than Marseille, third.





AS Monaco dominate OL and OM on bonuses won

This course is worth to the three formations, of the new money promised by UEFA, behind the organization of the tournament. Because of its campaign in the qualifying phase for the Champions League (which it missed in the last preliminary round), AS Monaco is better endowed than its opponents in Ligue 1. At this stage, ASM is based on a total of 12.872 million euros, plus the participation bonus, common to all teams, performance bonuses on the field and the share of the classification by the coefficient.

Lyon ahead of Marseille in the coefficient ranking

According to the same logic, Olympique Lyonnais (3 games and as many successes paid 630,000 euros, each), follows with 9.48 million euros, from this start of the Europa League, season 2021-2022. Finally Olympique de Marseille, in third, with 7.56 million euros. In the coefficient ranking, however, the order is not exactly the same; OL, due to better European performances over the last ten seasons, is third (the club earns € 3.96 million), OM is eighth (€ 3.3 million) and AS Monaco , twelfth (€ 2.772 million).

The market pool to supplement the receipts of the Europa League

It should be remembered that the figures mentioned in this subject are the minimum guaranteed for each club, while the so-called market pool share, which is in fact that of the broadcasters, will be added at the end of the competition. of this Europa League, on TV screens.











