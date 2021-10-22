Bosz tells Paqueta’s apology

After OL’s great victory on Sparta Prague 4-3 on Thursday in the Europa League, Lyon coach Peter Bosz explained Paqueta’s apologies. Arrived late for the pre-match chat, the Brazilian was a substitute at kick-off before making the difference after coming into play.

“The rules are the same for everyone.” Peter Bosz does not joke with discipline. And does not grant any privileges. While Paqueta has been cracking the screen for several weeks, the coach of Olympique Lyonnais and Juninho did not hesitate to sanction him for a delay in the pre-match talk against Sparta Prague on Thursday in the League Europa. Substitute at kick-off, the Brazilian midfielder apologized to his coach before the meeting: “I told him I wanted to see the apologies on the pitch if necessary. Unfortunately it was necessary in the second half. . “

“He gave the correct answer”

Les Gones led 2-1 at the break, the Dutch coach decided to bring in the former Milanese. A decisive entry since Paqueta has a new illuminated part of his class, actively participating in the stunning success of OL (4-3) by scoring the 3rd Lyon goal. “He showed the real mindset. He gave the right answer,” said Bosz.

“Honestly, I prefer to lose 5-0 and even leave my post than to make certain decisions against our values, said Juninho, the sports director of OL, on Canal +. We have values. It is not that we want to be better than the others but we decide values ​​together. I have already discussed a little with his agent too. Unfortunately, there is no choice. It is decided before (the match). We do not yet know why he arrived late. The door was already closed. From the moment the door is closed and the coach has started his talk, if a player has not returned he knows that there is will have something going to happen. “