Bought on Facebook, a dog kills his master and leaves his brother-in-law amputated because of a bacteria

Bought on Facebook by a British family, an Akita breed dog described as a “big teddy bear” killed his master and left his brother-in-law amputated after biting them while he was infected with bacteria .

Yet he was described by the family as a “big teddy bear”. In the UK, a dog recently bought from Facebook by a family killed his master and left his brother-in-law amputated by biting them with his bacteria-infested teeth. Pauline Day, a 62-year-old Briton from Essex, tells The Independent how Ted, his Atika bought on Facebook two months earlier, ruined his life in spite of himself. At the time of purchase, the family had no idea the dog had deadly bacteria in its mouth.

At the beginning of July, Barry, Pauline’s brother, is bitten in the arm by Ted while trying to remove a bone from his mouth. The 46-year-old man saw his arm swell very quickly, before having a cold sweat and headache. Three days after the incident, Barry died at his home of a cardiac arrest caused by the infection.

Amputated 7 fingers and soon 2 legs

A month later, it was Mark, Pauline’s 61-year-old husband, to be bitten by the dog. While taking Ted for a walk on the day of his brother-in-law’s funeral, he was bitten on his hand and went to the hospital three days later with a fever, before going into cardiac arrest and suffering multiple organ failures. If he does not die from this infection, Mark has been hospitalized since the end of August and has had all the fingers of his left hand amputated, two of his right hand and will lose both legs within days. to come because of sepsis.





Doctors confirmed to Pauline Day that her husband’s condition was 100% due to a bacterial infection caused by the dog. The latter decided to have Ted stung the same day the doctors confirmed that the dog was responsible for these two catastrophes.

Read more

“A very sweet dog”

“They weren’t even attacked. Ted only opened the skin of my husband and brother. He was a very gentle dog but he had a problem with the food. As soon as we approached the food he became very aggressive. We think he was mistreated when he was still a puppy, “says Pauline Day.

Barry Harris had bought the Atika 1,500 pounds (nearly 1,800 euros) from a private seller on Facebook in order to have “good company” following a breakup. The salesman had told Barry that the then 15-month-old dog was well trained, but as soon as he got home he noticed that Ted did not even respond to his name. Following the two accidents, Paulin Day checked the documents Ted’s owner gave to Mr. Harris when purchasing the dog and found that he had no history of vaccination.

VIDEO – Was Elisa Pilarski killed by Curtis, her companion’s dog? The victim’s mother testifies in Seven to Eight