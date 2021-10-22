Bouygues is back in force with a new B & You 80 GB package at € 9.99 / month

With its three new limited series offers, B & You intends to change your package and given the prices, there is a chance that it will work. The operator offers between 80 and 200 GB with prices ranging from 9.99 to 14.99 euros per month, all without commitment.

Since it is clearly the period of promotions on large mobile plans, B & You is not going to let it go and is once again drawing new limited-series 4G offers. On the program, from 80 to 200 GB of data for prices ranging from 9.99 to 14.99 euros per month, so as much to say that it is beefy at the operator low cost of Bouygues Telecom.

The characteristics of the B & You packages

Offers without commitment and without condition of duration

Between 80 and 200 GB of 4G data depending on the plan

Not to mention unlimited calls, SMS, MMS

Until October 27, 2021, here are the special B & You series available without commitment: 80 GB for 9.99 euros per month, 100 GB for 11.99 euros per month and 200 GB for 14.99 euros per month.

We also find these offers at RED at similar prices with 80, 100 and 200 GB for respectively 10, 12 and 15 euros per month, until next October 25.

The contribution of the Bouygues Telecom network

B & You is the low cost operator of Bouygues Telecom. With it, you will have the assurance of benefiting from one of the best networks in France with an average download speed in France of 40 Mb / s and 99% of the territory covered by 4G according to Arcep figures. Whatever your locality (excluding transport), it is a flow largely sufficient for example to play streaming videos with a level of quality in HD on your mobile. These packages are perfectly suited to be used from a 4G box or tethering. With 80, 100 or even 200 GB of data in fair use, There is plenty to do.

On the communication side, the B & You packages offer unlimited calls anywhere in France to landlines and mobiles. SMS and MMS are also limitless in mainland France, Europe and overseas departments.

Data also valid abroad

Depending on the package chosen, B & You also offers you a data envelope designed to be used from abroad in most European countries and in the overseas departments. These envelopes range from 15 to 20 GB and allow you, for example, to be able to use your smartphone’s GPS when needed without having to connect to the local network and pay additional costs.

Is it possible to keep my number?

Whatever offer you choose, it will be necessary to add 10 euros to the total of the order to obtain your new triple-cut SIM card. The change of operator is done without interruption if you keep your number. It’s free and you just need to provide your line’s RIO code (by calling 3179) when registering.

Also note that these offers are non-binding and offer low prices for a period of one year. The price increases thereafter and if these future tariffs do not suit you, you can then choose to migrate to a new operator during or before the end of the offer. You can use our dedicated tool to create a reminder.





