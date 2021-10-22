Brandon Lee’s family react to fatal accident involving Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin fired fatal shots, presumably by accident, on the set of his latest film. A drama that sadly recalls what happened in 1993 on the sets of “The Crow”, where actor Brandon Lee also died from an accidental gunshot.

In March 1993, Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, tragically died on the set of his film “The Crow” after being shot in the stomach. The American actor, then 28, was the victim of an accident after the weapon used to fire during a scene was supposed to contain only blank bullets. The autopsy later revealed that he had been hit by a .44 caliber projectile stuck in the barrel, dislodged by the detonation of the blank cartridge.

Almost 29 years later, a similar case happened again on a film set. Thursday, October 23, 2021, Alec Baldwin fatally shot, presumably by accident, the director and cinematographer of the western film he was shooting in New Mexico. Again, the weapon used should only be loaded blank. If the first, Joel Souza (48), got away with injuries – he is currently being treated in hospital – the second, Halyna Hutchins, unfortunately succumbed. She was 42 years old.

“No one should ever be shot dead on a movie set”

On social media, Brandon Lee's family reacted to the tragedy that echoed their trauma of nearly three decades ago. "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the 'Rust' incident. No one should ever be shot and killed on a movie set. Point ", we read on the fan account of the late actor managed by his sister Shannon Lee.





In a press release, Santa Fe County Police said an investigation had been launched to determine the causes of the drama that occurred on the sets of the western, titled “Rust,” and that witnesses were being questioned. Filming of the film, which Alec Baldwin is co-producing, has been suspended until further notice. “All of the cast and crew were absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have ceased production of the film indefinitely and are fully cooperating with the investigation by the Santa Fe Police Department. We will provide counseling services to all those related to the film as we work to deal with this horrific event, ” a spokesperson told the Deadline website.