British parliamentarians want “smoking kills” printed on every cigarette

To discourage smokers, British MPs want the slogan “Smoking kills” printed on all cigarettes in a pack. This desire is one of several in a series of strict measures to encourage more people to quit smoking. In order to allow the Secretary of Health to make these warnings mandatory, parliamentarians submitted an amendment to the bill on health and care.

Labor MP Mary Kelly Foy, who originated the text, hopes these inscriptions on cigarettes “will deter people from being tempted to smoke in the first place, especially young people.” She adds that these “carcinogenic sticks” kill half of the people who smoke them. According to the MP, the printed message should also encourage smokers to give up the practice. “I hope this will have the desired effect,” she says.





A forty-year-old ambition

Cigarette warning messages are not a new idea. Deborah Arnott, Executive Director of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), told The Guardian that the initiative was already proposed “more than forty years ago by the then Minister of Health, George Young”. But the tobacco companies refused, declaring “with breathtaking hypocrisy” that the ink would be toxic to smokers.

Mary Kelly Foy’s amendment includes several other axes: forcing the tobacco industries to mention the health risks of cigarettes inside packages; tax the profits of these companies to finance tobacco control activities; or raise the legal age to buy a package from 18 to 21 years old.

