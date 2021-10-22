Bronchiolitis: the epidemic stage reaches almost everywhere in France

That’s it, infant bronchiolitis is well established. Apart from Brittany – which is all the same in a pre-pandemic situation – and Corsica, escaping for the moment the warning signals, the whole of the territory is now concerned by this viral infection “very contagious” of the bronchi, the more often benign, but which can prove fatal for the youngest.

Public Health France, in its last bulletin published on Wednesday, indeed declared that nine new regions had entered an epidemic phase: Auvergne – Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne Franche-Comté, Center-Val-de-Loire, Hauts -de-France, Normandy, New Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays de la Loire and Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur.

A sharp rise in epidemic alert signals, while only two regions, Grand-Est and Île-de-France, were placed in red vigilance last week. Overseas, only Guyana is now affected by the virus, the alert having been raised in Mayotte, back in the green.



Nearly 800 babies hospitalized last week

Periods of bronchiolitis are usually not particularly worrying for specialists. But this year, the virus appeared particularly early and specialists, after a white season marked by the absence of seasonal flu and other winter viruses last year, are worried about a potential lack of immune defenses within the breast. of the population and of the youngest, who are particularly exposed to it (almost two thirds of infants catch it each year).

