Bruno Genesio (Rennes): “On Mars. Let’s go to Mars ”

“What are your feelings the day after the success in Maribor against Mura (2-1, Thursday), which brings you to the head of your group in the Europa League Conference?
I find it a little devalued, like the one in Arnhem (2-1, September 30). However, we have seen that it was not so easy to win away matches against supposedly weaker teams, we did it with difficulty and Tottenham lost in Arnhem (0-1). Even if in the content, we would all have liked to do better, we can not always control everything well for an hour and a half and that makes three straight away wins in the European Cup, which shows that the club and the team are progressing.
No French club has lost in the European Cup this week. Is it significant?
It shows that we are able to be competitive at the highest level, that there are good things being done in training, with the coaches who come to France, it’s a good sign. Perhaps we were uninhibited vis-à-vis our competitors from other championships.
“The team takes shape”
What is your perception of your positive streak?
We had a difficult period, we never panicked, we wanted to progress, discuss, work. The team is taking shape, a team that has changed a lot in the offensive, young too, and I retain from these six matches the state of mind, conqueror, with the desire to play attacking football, sometimes with imbalances. The important thing is to be able to repeat that as often as possible.
Against Strasbourg, already, Sunday.
They have a lot of good players, a good team, we expect a very difficult match with a lot of intensity and commitment.
It will be the return of Julien Stéphan, your predecessor, to Rennes. Can that have an impact on the approach to the match?
Not in ours anyway, it’s not Julien Stéphan against Stade Rennais or against Bruno Genesio, it’s Strasbourg against Rennes. I have a very good relationship with Julien, I had him on the phone for a long time when I arrived, he was very good with me about what he had to tell me about the club. He notably allowed Rennes to win a trophy (French Cup 2019), which had not happened for a very long time, is someone who is at the club, but in football, we know that it is more and more difficult to stay in the same club throughout his career. He took another path, it is an evolution for him.
“Laborde in the France team? I hope he will go one day “
Gaëtan Laborde scored again in Maribor. Seeing him one day in the France team, does that seem possible to you?
It wouldn’t be an anomaly. He is the Championship’s top scorer, he is a decisive player. Now, there are also a lot of very good players in the French team in the offensive field, the French team is at the highest possible level, it’s difficult to get into it. But I hope he will one day and the most important thing for us (smile) is that he continues to score with us.
What does the LFP’s idea of relocating Monaco-Lyon to China in February inspire you?
On Mars. Let’s go to Mars. No, but I understand that our leaders are looking for solutions to the financial problems of French clubs. Now, going to play an L1 game in China, apart from the financial interest, I don’t really see what that can bring, and I wish the coaches good luck for the journey and the recovery. “