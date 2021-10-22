Bruno Genesio (Rennes): “On Mars. Let’s go to Mars ”

It will be the return of Julien Stéphan, your predecessor, to Rennes. Can that have an impact on the approach to the match?

Not in ours anyway, it’s not Julien Stéphan against Stade Rennais or against Bruno Genesio, it’s Strasbourg against Rennes. I have a very good relationship with Julien, I had him on the phone for a long time when I arrived, he was very good with me about what he had to tell me about the club. He notably allowed Rennes to win a trophy (French Cup 2019), which had not happened for a very long time, is someone who is at the club, but in football, we know that it is more and more difficult to stay in the same club throughout his career. He took another path, it is an evolution for him.