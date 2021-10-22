Caio Henrique dreams of Brazil and a departure in January!

What follows after this advertisement

Sacred performance. AS Monaco won this Thursday evening on the lawn of PSV Eindhoven (1-2, 3rd day of the Europa League). And if we waited for the Monegasque attackers, it was above all Caio Henrique (24 years old) who shone. The Brazilian left side has indeed offered two assists: a sublime opening for Myron Boadu first, a center line for Sofiane Diop then.

The tall peroxidized blond has once again proven its importance within the Principality’s eleven. But the boy is ambitious and wants a lot more. We thus learn by reading UOL Esporte that he hopes to be part of the next Seleção rally in November, for the two matches counting for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar against Colombia and Argentina.





A transfer in January?

And if he believes it, it is because his entourage has heard that Tite’s next list will not include players playing in Brazil so as not to disadvantage any club in the race for the Serie A title. This choice therefore leaves a additional option for the Monegasque, who would therefore like to be the lucky winner. Convinced of having his chance with Brazil, the Paulista, who also has Spanish nationality, could also be tempted by a transfer if his luck did not come.

Always after UOL Esporte, the representatives of the former Atlético de Madrid, under contract until June 2025, would like to find him a club more exposed to the media from this winter transfer window. FC Barcelona, ​​which has no experience of Jordi Alba (32), would have recently come to the information and Deco, one of the agents of the Red-and-White, has his entries. This promises a lively month of January on the Rock.