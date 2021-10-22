Called a con artist, this famous streamer speaks with her throat tight

Earlier this week, a famous streamer revealed her brand to the world. Unfortunately, Internet users quickly realized that the very principle of the products was based on a scam. Faced with criticism, the videographer was initially silent. But although her advisers ask her to wait a little longer, the streamer decided to take the floor to explain herself..

changes are in progress

This Tuesday, October 19, 2021, streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, who previously officiated on Twitch before coming under the umbrella of YouTube, officially launched her brand of skin products. Products with a very specific utility: to protect the skin from the harmful effects of blue light. However, no study has come to prove that blue light is truly harmful for the skin and the brand does not base its processes on any public study. Faced with this lack of transparency and the absence of studies highlighting the usefulness of a range of products, Valkyrae wanted to speak on Thursday, October 21.

It is directly through her Twitter account, with her 2.6 million subscribers that the streamer has wanted to speak publicly since the release of her RFLCT brand. An audio message of almost a minute in which she explains understanding the criticisms and doubts about her technology supposed to protect skin from blue light: “All the hate, doubt, worry and criticism is justified and valid. I fully understand where it all comes from. “





She goes on to admit that the website “lacked a lot of information” and that the brand was in the process of correcting this problem. Valkyrae then continued by informing her community that she would resume streaming once the site was updated, live during which she would come back to the products and related concerns.

founded accusations

A voice message in which the streamer can be heard speaking with a tight throat, visibly affected by the many criticisms of her project. Nevertheless, it should be remembered that the issues raised are valid. As 39daph tries to point out, a famous canadian streamer, “the effect of the blue light from our computer / phone on the skin is very negligible, to reduce wrinkles and hyperpigmentation, better protect yourself from the sun when going out“.

Others have simply asked Valkyrae to remove the mentions of skin protection against blue light from the products, as the latter can be sold as conventional moisturizers. RFLCT seems to have decided to impose itself in this niche sector which seems to be facing a problem that does not exist, it remains to be seen whether success will be there. At any rate, the streamer has decided to detach herself from the brand for the moment, notably removing from her Twitter description her status as co-founder of RFLCT.

