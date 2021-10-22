Camille Lou: Her cousin was a semi-finalist of a famous TF1 show!

She is therefore not the only artist in the family! Camille Lou, who we are discovering more as an actress at the moment – and in particular in the series I lied, on France 2 – is also a singer with a golden voice. And she is not the only music lover of the clan since her cousin is none other than Florentin Cabezon. Viewers had discovered the young man, who formed the Arcadian group with Yoann Pinna and Jérome Achermann, in 2016 in the 5th season of the show The Voice.

We never said it when he was doing “The Voice” …

At the time, the trio had titillated the curiosity of Florent Pagny and Mika, and had chosen the latter as coach. Florentin Cabezon, Jérome Achermann and Yoann Pinna had reached the semi-final of the competition won by Slimane. “Florentin from the Arcadian group, he’s my cousin, it’s family and it rocks. He’s very nice, very stylish and they do crazy songs, finally revealed the companion of Romain Laulhe, to the magazine Star TV, by promoting his album Love Me Baby. This is my cousin, we never said it when he was doing The Voice. But there you have it, it’s the family! “





The end of an adventure

They had played the game of discretion! A week before these revelations, Camille Lou and Florentin Cabezon had crossed paths in Cannes, at the NRJ Music Awards, without anyone suspecting anything. The Arcadian group was then named in the category “Francophone Group / Duo of the Year “. Unfortunately, this musical adventure did not continue for a long time. After setting theaters on fire in 2015 and 2020, and releasing two albums, Arcadian and Walk or dream in 2019, the three friends decided to dissolve the training. Florentin Cabezon, Jérome Achermann and Yoann Pinna explained, then, to be “arrived at the end“what they could do and what they had”want to do“. Hopefully Camille Lou will give back her voice, soon, to make up for all this …

Find Camille Lou in the series “I lied”, on France 2, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.