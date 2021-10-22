Captain Marleau (France 2) What is the episode of this Friday evening with Gustave Kervern worth?

Laetitia, a woman in her forties, is found strangled in the heart of a forest, without witnesses or apparent motive. Marleau discovers that Laetitia is actually named Pauline and that her husband and daughter believed her dead for ten years. A man seems to hold the keys to the mystery surrounding the life of Pauline, alias Laetitia. Christophe, a farmer by trade, had a relationship with the deceased. Marleau’s investigation will establish that, under his appearance of a quiet man, the latter had more than one reason for killing her …

France 2 draws this Friday evening a new from the Captain Marleau series still directed by Josée Dayan, who was full of guests. Corinne Masiero gives the reply to Gustave Kervern (Groland), Mylène Demongeot (Fantômas), Pascal Légitimus (The three brothers) or even Frédérique Bel (What did we do to the good Lord?). So we look?





The answer is ‘yes’ for TV 7 Days : “It’s back to school, the new Marleau has arrived! This time, the incorrigible captain of the gendarmerie arrives in Corrèze. In this rural environment, she confronts Gustave Kervern, totally inhabited by his character of a silent peasant manhandled by his mother, a female mistress embodied with force by Mylène Demongeot. On the sidelines of this trio stands out Maëva Gonzalez, who plays the daughter of Pascal Légitimus. A very young talent to follow“. Same for me Leisure TV: “A captivating investigation led by the incorrigible policewoman, whose replicas galore are always so hilarious“. Same story for TV Z: “A nice bunch of characters with strong characters facing Marleau. The lines fuse between Corinne Masiero and Gustave Kervern, “the widower with some hair”. The quintessential antagonistic duo that works perfectly“. On the other hand it is the cold shower for Le Parisien which deplores that this episode:”sins by a glaring lack of rhythm. Whether it is the survey or the soft play of the guests, we are definitely bored“.

The notes :

7 Day TV: good (2/4)

Leisure TV: very good (4/5)TV Z: excellent (3/3)The Parisian : Medium (2/5)Captain Marleau: Friday October 22 at 9:05 p.m. on France 3Thierry claude