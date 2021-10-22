car rental prices on the rise

The average rental price for a day has jumped 35% compared to the same period in 2019.

Renting a car during the All Saints holidays is going to cost you more this year. The average price of a day’s rental of a vehicle amounts to 39 euros, a jump of 35% compared to the same period in 2019, before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the reports. figures from the comparator Carigami, unveiled this Friday.

“Prices in mainland France are fairly uniform, around forty euros per day», Notes the site. In Paris, the average price per day is 46 euros (+ 40% compared to 2019), 41 euros in Marseille (+ 55%), 47 euros in Lyon (+ 48%) or 49 euros in Toulouse (+69 %). Prices are more affordable in Nice (35 euros) and Bordeaux (38 euros).





Average car rental rates by city. Carigami

Prices already increasing last summer

In Corsica, if we stay within the national average in terms of prices (43 euros in Ajaccio), the increase compared to 2019 is considerable: + 127%. “The All Saints holidays of two years ago were very inexpensive in comparison», Explains Carigami. Note that it will be much more expensive to rent a car in Reunion: in Saint-Denis, it will cost 61 euros per day.

The All Saints’ Day holidays are therefore in line with the last summer holidays, during which prices had already skyrocketed: + 35% compared to summer 2019, going up to + 80% in some tourist towns, according to Carigami figures. It cost 357 euros on average for a week rental. “The slowdown in the activity of car manufacturers did not allow rental companies to expand their fleet for the summer period“, Had explained the comparator to justify this explosion of tariffs.

