Caroline “cougar”? Nagui balance

End clap for Caroline, the second best Maestro in the history of Don’t forget the lyrics. But before being eliminated from the famous game of France 2 presented by Nagui, Caroline once again paid the price of a little teasing from the host, whose sense of humor is no longer to be proven. . Indeed, the latter joked with his Maestro about his age. Before launching a music, Nagui then confided: “We cannot evoke love in this program without evoking Thomas obviously who is a pillar of the life of Caroline”, he said referring then to the companion of Caroline.





The young woman then immediately made a heart with her fingers in the direction of the cameras. “I also remind you that Caroline has a little cougar side given the age difference with Thomas,” said Nagui, under Caroline’s dumbfounded gaze. After the performance of his Maestro, Mélanie Page’s husband continued: “If I’m wrong, I’m sorry”. “We have a six-month gap,” she explains. “You’re older that’s all. There is a little cougar side at six months, I’m shocked, that’s all,” Nagui adds, jokingly, of course.

But Thursday, October 21, 2021, the atmosphere was not at the party for very long. Indeed, Caroline was eliminated from the show after 56 wins. She therefore leaves with a very nice prize pool of 416,000 euros. During an interview granted to Current Woman for the occasion, Caroline also indicated that the presenter had told her how much (…)

(…) Click here to see the rest