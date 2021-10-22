Caroline is eliminated after 56 victories and 416,000 euros in earnings

It’s over for Caroline! This Thursday, October 21, 2021, the young woman was eliminated from Do not forget the lyrics after 56 victories, against Aurélie, a geology student. She leaves with 416,000 euros in earnings.

The day before, the candidate had entered the history of the game show presented by Nagui, overtaking Kevin who had been number 2 in the ranking since the summer of 2018, after Margaux.

Interviewed by 20 minutes, Caroline admits not yet knowing what she will do with the nice sum won thanks to the show… “I have small ideas. With my partner, we might want to buy a motorbike for both of us. I have already made small purchases: a connected watch, clothes. I had promised friends to take them to a gourmet restaurant and they have already started to make a list! I’m not going to spend it all at once “





On the project side, the young woman has opened a Youtube channel, on which she offers covers of songs, accompanied by musicians. But that’s not all ! “I am accompanied by people who are composers, we may be considering writing texts together. I don’t know where this will take me but why not write my texts. “ she confides.

With 59 victories and 530,000 euros in earnings to her credit, Margaux remains today the greatest maestro of the game.

