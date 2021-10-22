Carpooling: registrations on BlaBlaCar explode with the rise in fuel prices

Drazen_ via Getty Images Carpooling reaches “record levels” in France and the price of fuel has a lot to do with it (photo illustration)

TRANSPORTATION – Carpooling has a bright future ahead of it, at least until prices at the pump drop. BlablaCar, the French market leader, has recorded an average of 40,000 new registrants per week since the explosion in fuel prices, “record” figures never reached since the SNCF strikes at the end of 2019.

Since mid-2020, gasoline and diesel prices have been soaring and they reached a peak in France in mid-October, to the point of causing a return (missed for the moment) of yellow vests on roundabouts . The government has promised to intervene shortly to limit the impact on the French wallet. But some have already found a solution: carpooling.

On BFMTV Tuesday, October 19, the general manager of Blablacar Daily evoked a “stronger than expected” increase in daily carpooling offers, with more and more drivers ready to share their vehicle.





“There has been on average + 50% home-work offers since the beginning of September,” explained Adrien Tahon, responsible for short-distance journeys. According to BlablaCar General Manager Nicolas Brusson, the increase is such that BlablaCar Daily should “soon” exceed the 10,000 registered mark, its best level reached in 2019. “We are growing for the first time since 2019”, he said. he even underlined during a press conference for the 15 years of the brand.

20 million registered on BlablaCar in France

The reason for this success? It is to be sought on the side of the oil price which causes the incessant rise in prices. “This is obviously correlated with the increase in prices at the pump,” said Adrien Tahon. “These drivers, who often do not have a very high salary, have no choice but to use their car and take the full brunt of the rise in fuel prices”, he adds in the comments. columns of Parisian.

For both passengers and drivers, carpooling can reduce costs: either partially reimbursing gasoline, or by avoiding taking your own vehicle. “If I earn 20% (thanks to carpooling, Editor’s note), I would already be happy to fall back on a consumption that was budgeted at the start, when I projected myself on the work that I currently have”, explains to Europe1 a new registered on a carpooling site.

BlablaCar now claims 20 million registrants in France and 100 million worldwide. The platform did not wish to specify how many of these members were active, but recalled that it had recorded 100 million trips for 71 million passengers in 2019.

Blablacar, which raised $ 115 million in the spring, with a valuation of $ 2 billion, says it is “fully funded for this recovery, but also to be ambitious in these markets and ask questions about possible acquisitions”.

