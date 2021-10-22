CD Projekt: Cyberpunk 2077 publisher recruits a new studio

Right now, the developers of CD Projekt are hard at work rectifying the failed Cyberpunk 2077 release ten months ago. It is also quite possible that players’ confidence in the studio has since eroded, especially since we learned yesterday of the lag in the first quarter of 2022 of the next-gen version of the title.

Faced with a new outcry for the brand, CD Projekt quickly wanted to bounce back and ignore these news that could give it bad press by announcing positive news for the future of the company.

Indeed, the Polish group recently announced the acquisition of a new development studio established in the United States and which brings together, within it, industry veterans with rather enticing resumes!

CD Projekt group strengthens with The Molasses Flood

CD Projekt Group President and Co-CEO Adam Kiciński broke the news, explaining that the company is ” always looking for teams that create games with the heart “. According to him, the studio The Molasses Flood seems an ideal candidate as it “ shares our passion for the development of video games (…) “. He outbid: ” (…) They are experienced, seek quality and have great technological expertise. I am convinced that they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the group. “

The relatively young studio – it has only two productions to its credit including The Flame in the Flood – was created in Boston in 2014, but is nonetheless made up of veterans of the video game industry who have participated in projects. big licenses like Bioshock and Halo, to name a few. However, the studio will keep its own identity and will not be merged with the current CD Projekt RED teams. Moreover, everything seems to indicate that The Molasses Flood will have to work on an ambitious project, based on one of the licenses of the CD Projekt catalog, it remains to be seen which one.





Forrest Dowling, current studio manager of The Molasses Flames reacted to this announcement by evoking the way in which this collaboration was set up and how much it makes sense for the studio which wishes, above all, ” create games that touch and inspire people “.

When CD PROJEKT contacted us to offer to work together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much larger audience through a collaboration with a company that we love, to create games in worlds that we love. . We couldn’t be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD PROJEKT and their incredibly talented team.

