Cécile (Love is in the meadow) in tears: revelations what happened with Franck

Big disillusionment for Cecile, in Love is in the meadow 2021 (M6). After realizing that Franck was not ready to have a long-distance relationship for a while, the 43-year-old employee in a sensory analysis laboratory made the decision to leave. A strong moment in emotions. Today, she discovers all the images of her adventure. And she made no secret that it was very difficult to watch.

Since the start of the broadcast of Love is in the meadow, Cécile shares the backstage of her adventure with her subscribers. After having notably criticized her rival Anne-Lise, the contender answered questions that greatly intrigued Internet users on October 21: “Isn’t it too hard to see you on TV again?“,”What do you feel when you see yourself?“So, she explained that, like everyone else, she noticed a few things when seeing herself on television. But she is proud because it has remained natural.





“When I see the pictures, the emotions come back. This type of adventure is very intense! Seeing speed-dating again was magical. In the woods I was at ease, even if I saw that I didn’t keep smiling when the compliments were on Anne-Lise’s physique, as if I wasn’t there. I thought I had it“, she explained. She refers to their outing in the forest during which she explained to Franck that she wanted to develop her family farm with her son. A project that prevented her from leaving everything to settle down with her. him, unlike Anne-Lise.

Cécile then explained that seeing theepisode of October 18, during which she left the adventure in tears, was difficult. His tears have so “sunk again “. “It’s not hard to see me. What is harder is to find out what is said off“, she concluded.