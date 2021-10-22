Cécile Rap-Veber becomes the first woman to lead Sacem since its creation

Cécile Rap-Veber, in July 2015. JEAN-BAPTISTE MILLOT

No surprise transition to the Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers (Sacem). Following a “Divergence of views on strategy and governance with Jean-Noël Tronc”, who had headed Sacem since 2012, the board of directors dismissed him and promoted, Thursday, October 21, the director of development, international and operations, Cécile Rap-Veber, as managing director for a three-year term. She is the first woman appointed to head this authors’ society created in 1851.

In addition, David El Sayegh, Secretary General since 2013, becomes Deputy Managing Director. Both have been acting since a serious governance crisis that reached its peak during the extraordinary board of directors on September 7. This meeting, described as very violent by several participants, aimed to remove Mr. Tronc from his functions, but was ultimately unable to end. Since then, the latter was “Unavailable for personal reasons”.





These two appointments come in a context of weakening of the world of musical creation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, at the same time, strong changes in the sector, with the trivialization of streaming. The closure, for several months, of places where music is played, and the cascading cancellation of concerts and festivals have seriously degraded Sacem’s results.

Technological Aggiornamento

Thus, collections fell by 17%, to stand at 988.5 million euros in 2020. The distribution of rights also fell by nearly 54 million euros, between 2019 and 2020. Sacem closed the year 2020 in deficit of 26.8 million euros, despite the implementation of a voluntary departure plan which concerns 150 employees and will run until 2023.

According to the chairman of the board of directors, Patrick Sigwalt, the conclusions of the last financial audit do not foresee a return to equilibrium before 2025, “If no measures are taken to invest heavily in technology in order to cope with the departure of employees”. The board of directors gave its approval to the constitution of a “council for strategy and innovation”, in order to modernize the tools, in particular IT, as well as the collection and analysis of data. A technological improvement made necessary by the competition of new players in the management of copyright.

Cécile Rap-Veber, who supervised international agreements with GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon), YouTube or TikTok, and launched the global platform for processing the exploitation of works online URights, intends to recruit a new generation of computer scientists and data analysts necessary for the management of French repositories, and especially worldwide.

