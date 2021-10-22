Célia prioritizes Jérémy over Solal / Olivia Franck Simony’s ex at the masterclass – Here everything begins October 25, 2021 (episode 256) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 256 broadcast on Monday, October 25, 2021 (TF1). Teyssier accepts chef Franck Simony for the institute’s masterclass. Jasmine in the face of criticism is lost. Celia cancels a picnic with Solal to spend time with Jeremy.



Greg is convinced that he is not Naël’s father: he looks at the results of the DNA test and he is indeed the father. Greg doesn’t want to believe it, he tells Eliott he doesn’t want to do anything.

Celia leaves for the institute and does everything to avoid Solal. He suggests that she have a picnic at noon because he finds her distant. Celia maintains that she has not recovered with Li because of Jeremy. She accepts the meal on condition that he prepares cannelés.

Greg has an explanation with Jasmine. He regrets not having heard about this baby. Jasmine says she always wanted to keep Naël. Greg has the impression that Jasmine is forcing his hand… Jasmine doesn’t ask him anything. She doesn’t want to turn her life upside down.

Teyssier learns that Mao is setting up the institute for a masterclass 2 days before. Olivia suggests that she ask Franck Simony her ex to come and do the masterclass.

Greg repeats to Eliott “it’s not my kid”… he is his father but not his father. Eliott tries to reason Greg, he must not be ostrich.





Greg tells Lionel and Kelly that he is Naël’s father. Lionel is shocked.

Celia runs into Jérémy at the institute as she is getting ready to leave for the picnic. Jérémy offers Célia a coffee, she accepts… and tells her that she is moving her meeting (she sends an SMS to Solal).

Lionel and Jasmine have a fight over Clotilde. He tells her that she will have none of the Delobel inheritance.

Olivia has lunch with her ex-husband Franck Simony: she offers him to host the next masterclass at the Auguste Armand Institute. He is afraid of not being able to free up time on the planning side.

Jasmine had to go look for Naël near Rose but she disappeared. Eliott is also worried. They go looking for her and find her unconscious on the ground (she has taken plenty of sleeping pills but this is not compatible with her treatment). Eliott decides to stay with Jasmine for a while.

Celia and Jérémy meet at the same restaurant as Listrac and Simony. Celia is in awe, Jeremy encourages him to talk to him… Simony flatters him and she says that she would have really liked him to give lessons.

Complicity is essential between Célia and Jérémy. He likes to hear Celia talk about cooking. Solal arrives because he thought Celia overbooked. Solal and Jérémy argue… and Celia takes Jeremy’s defense, she asks him not to talk to her like that. Solal is convinced Celia is using him.

Solal asks Célia if she is in love with him… Célia answers her that she cares for him. Solal tells Celia that he loves her… for her part, she doesn’t know.

Eliott tells Greg that Jasmine is not getting along with Nael: he thinks he needs to help her. Eliott thinks that Jasmine is lost… Lionel thinks that Jasmine is destroying Greg’s life. Eliott confesses to Greg that he thought he had a minimum of empathy but he reacts like a selfish.

Fabien Simony arrives in front of Teyssier: he admits that he is motivated for the masterclass for 3 weeks. Olivia suggests that Fabien come and sleep with Claire… because Fabien does not have a base in Calvières.

Hortense thinks that Eliott will find the words with Greg to make him responsible. Eliott decides to use great means, he decides to call Greg’s father, Benoit Delobel.

