Celine Dion suffers from “severe muscle spasms”

The singer was forced to cancel her shows in Las Vegas, United States, for medical reasons. What is she suffering from?

Celine Dion will not be performing the show anytime soon. “I must focus on my health to get better quickly … I want to get out of it as quickly as possible,” said the Canadian star in a statement posted on social networks. The singer had been working for a few months on a new show whose first performance was to be given on November 5 in Las Vegas, United States.

Caught up in health concerns, the star had to resolve to cancel everything. In question, “severe and persistent muscle spasms which prevent him from performing on stage”. What is it and what are the causes?

Dehydration, deficiency, fatigue …

Unlike a cramp, a spasm is an involuntary contraction of a muscle that is prolonged over time. It can appear on the face, forearms, abdomen or even calves. The diagnosis is facilitated by the suggestive symptoms: a contracted and often painful muscle.





Several causes can explain the occurrence of a muscle spasm: a lack of stretching before exercising, fatigue following significant and repeated physical exertion, magnesium deficiency, dehydration, viral infection or even genetic predispositions.

In addition to drinking plenty of water, stretching well, and covering your magnesium intake, muscle relaxants may be prescribed by a doctor.

For her part, Claudette Dion, Celine’s sister warned the Canadian channel TVA Nouvelles: “She can’t wait to get back on stage, but she won’t do it if she doesn’t feel 100% in shape.” Let’s wish a good recovery to the stage beast who never lacked energy on one of his shows.

VIDEO – Céline Dion and René Angélil: the beautiful love story