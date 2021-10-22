Centenary Brassens in Sète: Prime Minister Jean Castex came as a fan of the singer

Distinguished visitor for a great day this Friday, October 22: that of the Centenary of the birth of the singer from Sète.

Georges Brassens had sung them to express all the harm he thought of them. But the trumpets of fame, although badly muffled, ended up being played on him, a hundred years after his birth! It is indeed a total overexposure that marks this Centenary, especially in the media. A national and local success. And Friday, October 22, for D-Day, the organizers welcomed as a bonus a distinguished visitor, the French Prime Minister.





Battles of song with Darmanin

Jean Castex, thus came as an absolute fan to participate in this special moment. The one who, we learned, fights songs about Brassens with the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin, and who sometimes spends his train journeys singing Brassens, always, to his collaborators, visited the exhibition “Robert Combas chante Sète Georges Brassens” at the Paul-Valéry museum, before having dinner on the Centennial boat, the Roquérols, then going off to attend the show created by François Morel at the Molière Theater.

Relaxed, laughing, transported away from the serious topics that make the news. Also leaving a note on the guest book of the Paul-Valéry museum: “Georges Brassens and Robert COmbas: what better way to illustrate the beautiful city of Sète! In this anniversary year of the birth of Grand Georges, who would not have been without No doubt we would not like that there is a lot of fuss around this event, I come to dream on the beach of Sète “…

Brassens will not know, let’s dream too, and celebrate it!