China calls on Joe Biden to be “cautious” and refuses any “compromise” on his sovereignty

A new step taken in thetensions between China and Taiwan. China called Joe Biden to the “caution” after remarks by the American president affirming that his country was ready to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of an invasion by the Chinese army. “On issues related to its fundamental interests, such as its sovereignty and territorial integrity, China will leave no room for compromise.”Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

Asked Thursday about the possibility of US military intervention to defend Taiwan, during an exchange with voters in Baltimore broadcast by CNN television, Joe Biden responded during an exchange with voters in Baltimore broadcast by CNN television .: “Yes, we have a commitment to that.” This statement contradicts the long-held United States policy of“strategic ambiguity”, Washington helping Taiwan build and strengthen its defenses without explicitly promising to come to its aid should an attack occur.





During an interview this summer on the ABC channel, the American president had already made a similar promise, speaking of“sacred commitment” to defend NATO allies in Canada and Europe, and “the same with Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan”.