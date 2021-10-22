China opens state-of-the-art quarantine center to guard against Covid-19

STORY – This huge structure under construction in Canton is presented as a showcase of the “zero Covid” strategy.

Correspondent in Asia

Like a droid escaped from Star wars, the white robot on wheels appears in the deserted corridor with the pale walls, an orange flashing light on its navel, and spits a mysterious vapor using a telescopic trunk. The intelligent device can spray 1.6 liters of disinfectant liquid per hour, work tirelessly a day and even take the elevator on its own, enthuses Cantonese TV. He will need it to tirelessly spray the kilometers of corridors of the new giant quarantine center, as big as 46 football fields, that China is building in Canton in order to isolate travelers landing in the Middle Empire, still barricaded in the face of the Covid. . This 5,000-room complex, where each arriving from abroad will be strictly confined for three weeks, is driven by artificial intelligence. Packed with technology to minimize human contact, it aims to prevent contamination by a dreaded virus such as