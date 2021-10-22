Cillian Murphy is set to reunite with super actress in Christopher Nolan’s next film

Director Christopher Nolan is preparing his next film, Oppenheimer, which will star actor Cillian Murphy and possibly a super actress he’s played with before.

After Tenet, his last temporal and narrative experiment released on the big screen in August 2020, Christopher Nolan has not been idle and is already preparing to go back in time once again. As in Dunkirk, the war film he made in 2017, the filmmaker will return to another landmark episode of the Second World War. His next feature film, soberly titled Oppenheimer, in reference to the last name of Robert J. Oppenheimer, will therefore be interested in the life of the scientist who led the Manhattan Project and is still considered today as the father of the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy in Quietly 2

Shortly after Cillian Murphy’s announcement (Peaky Blinders, 28 days later) to play the title role after it has played several secondary or even tertiary roles for the filmmaker, Deadline reported thatEmily Blunt is reportedly in talks with the studio to join the main cast.. The actress would thus find the actor with whom she was headlining for the film. Without a sound 2, directed by John Krasinski. As the outlet clarified, if negotiations go as planned, Emily Blunt is expected to land the role of Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

A slightly more engaging prospect for the actress than her return to Disney in Jungle Cruise 2, with Dwayne Johnson as a co-star, or the never-ending wait for Edge of Tomorrow 2: Live Die Repeat and Repeat, the continuation ofEdge of Tomorrow which is again to be directed by Doug Liman. A sequel that has been awaited for years, which has been discussed, but may never happen according to the actress and producer.





Emily Blunt in Quietly 2

Now that Christopher Nolan and the Warner have divorced, the highly regarded filmmaker has found a new haven for his film, which will therefore be released under the flag of Universal Studios. In addition to going behind the camera, Nolan will also be a producer with Emma Thomas and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The release is currently scheduled for July 2023, with a possible start of production in early 2022.