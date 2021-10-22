Cissé is angry with Valbuena

Discarded from any prosecution in the case of blackmail with the sextape currently judged, Djibril Cissé is angry with Mathieu Valbuena for not having warned him to have filed a complaint.

Djibril Cissé is not among those concerned by the trial of the sextape blackmail case, currently being tried by the Versailles Criminal Court. But the name of the former Auxerre striker has been mentioned several times, in particular by Mustapha Zouaoui, prosecuted for attempted blackmail, against whom the former French international will file a complaint.

On the set of L’Equipe, Cissé, excluded from all prosecution in 2021, also confided a little resentment to Mathieu Valbuena, alleged victim. On October 13, 2015, the player who passed through OM was arrested and taken into custody before being released. He was indicted in February 2016 but had been cleared by two of the main defendants.





Investigators were trying to find out his possible involvement in the case. Cisse had warned his former teammate that a video of him was circulating, with no intention of blackmailing him. If he was not worried afterwards, Cissé regrets that Valbuena did not warn him that he was going to file a complaint.

“On a few points, yes (he is angry with him, editor’s note), he confides. Me, they call me. I take the time to warn him, to be careful. I expected the same from him. ‘he said to me’ Djibril, I filed a complaint ‘. That (filing a complaint) is not a problem. bigger bandit, that bothers me. He could have warned me: ‘with my lawyer we filed a complaint, we put the two lawyers in touch, we call the police’. He did not warn me that he had brought complaint.”

The case of the sextape, for which 10 months suspended prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros were required against Karim Benzema, could be judged on Friday.