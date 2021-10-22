Claudine Maraton, leader of UTS-UGTG, inter

While she intervened, between union activists and gendarmes in intervention to unlock access to the CHBT, this Friday morning, Claudine Maraton was arrested. The secretary general of UTS-UGTG was taken to the Basse-Terre police station, where the UGTG is now mobilized.

Nadine Fadel

•

updated on October 22, 2021 at 2:29 p.m.



Claudine Maraton, the secretary general of the UTS-UGTG (Union of health workers, trade union section of the General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe), was arrested, then taken to the central police station of Basse-Terre, in the morning of this Friday, October 22, 2021.

The police intervened to unblock access to the Basse-Terre Hospital Center (CHBT), where the UTS has set up a picket line, for several days, as part of the fight against the vaccine obligation and the health pass.

A clash then broke out between mobilized workers and gendarmes. It was in this context that the union representative was arrested and handcuffed; according to testimonies, she tried to intervene, while the atmosphere deteriorated.

A tough arrest, given the images that circulated. This episode risks accentuating the already very strong tensions between authorities and unions, around the application of the law of August 5, 2021.

In the process, the UGTG organized a press conference in front of the CHBT.









© Rémi Defrance











© Rémi Defrance

The UTS-UGTG militants moved, during the morning, in front of the police station of the capital, to show their support for Claudine Maraton and their determination. They were surrounded by a large gendarmerie device.

Atmosphere in front of the Basse-Terre police station



•



© Rémy Defrance – Guadeloupe The 1st

On site, Maïté Hubert M’Toumo, secretary general of the UGTG, explained the rise of the anti-vaccine obligation movement: contract suspensions for unvaccinated staff have indeed been launched, in health establishments of the archipelago. The UGTG denounces the fact of being prevented from expressing its opposition to this measure, considered by the union as freedom-killing, but also the repression of its members: