Coldplay in concert at the Stade de France in July 2022, general sale this Friday

By Caroline J. Updated October 22, 2021 at 9:50 a.m.Published October 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

Coldplay is preparing to return to Paris in 2022 on the occasion of a new world tour, entitled “Music of the Spheres World Tour”. The British group led by Chris Martin invites you to the Stade de France for three exceptional concerts scheduled for Saturday 16, Sunday 17 and Tuesday 19 July 2022.

Five years after his last Parisian show at Stade de France, Coldplay finally announces its return live in France. On the occasion of his “Music of the Spheres World Tour“, the British group plans to invade the Stade de France the Saturday 16, Sunday 17 and Tuesday 19 July 2022 for three concerts which promise to be exceptional. Chris Martin and his acolytes will take the opportunity to unveil their new opus live, called “Music of the Spheres“(released October 15, 2021).

A total of 30 dates are announced around the world. Coldplay will begin his stadium tour in Costa Rica, before continuing his shows in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the United States. The group will then travel to Europe from July 2, 2022 with more than ten dates on the program. In particular, concerts are announced in the cities of Frankfurt, Warsaw, Berlin, Brussels, London and Glasgow. The group will finally fly to Rio de Janeiro in September.

Be careful, if you are a fan of Coldplay and that you plan to attend the Parisian concerts of the group les July 16, 17 or 19 next, do not miss the general sale set for Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. As a reminder, a Live Nation presale has already taken place this Thursday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.





And to top it all, HER will perform the first part of the concerts scheduled for July 16 and 17. About the additional date of July 19, 2022, London Grammar will ensure the first part.

Still very sensitive to planet protection and the environment, Coldplay wishes to commit as much as possible to inking this new tour in a sustainable development approach and low carbon. At the moment, the tour’s sustainability plan is being developed, but the show will be fully fueled by renewable energies with very low emissions, thanks to solar installations at each site, used cooking oils, kinetic soil in the stadium and kinetic bikes powered by the fans. Moreover, a tree will be planted for every ticket sold!

” Playing live and finding a connection with the audience is ultimately our reason for being as a band. We have been planning this tour for years and are very excited to play the titles that have been created throughout our entire career.

At the same time, we are very aware that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last couple of years consulting with environmental experts in order to make this tour as sustainable as possible and, most importantly, to harness the potential of the tour to get things done. Not everything will be perfect, but we are committed to doing all we can and sharing what we learn. It is a work in progress and we are very grateful for the help we have received so far. »Let know Coldplay in a statement released on October 14.