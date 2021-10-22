Coldplay in concert in Paris on July 16, 17 and 19! It’s time to book your ticket

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10:00 a.m.





Music of The Spheres, an album cut out for stadiums?

Coldplay at the Stade de France on 07/16: book a ticket

With this new album, the ninth in the studio, Coldplay is no longer content with our only land (which is in bad shape). He aspires to a larger, more universal vision, as the visuals for the album and the music videos suggest. An imagery that will undoubtedly be used in their next concerts. On the music side, the musical interludes of the album will have their effect live, as a hit launcher. Let Somebody Go (with Selena Gomez) and My Universe (with BTS) very mainstream will undoubtedly have their effect, but robotics People Of The Pride will have a more rock blast capable of lifting a stage. In an 80’s rock register Higher Power should also do the trick. As for the hovering Coloratura, this 10-minute track should, if played in concert, ignite thousands of lighters. Chris Martin & Co have thought of everything to ensure that the Coldplay concerts remain one of the best live memories for those who will see them.