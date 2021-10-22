Covid-19: New Caledonian hospitals overwhelmed, army sends reinforcements

EMERGENCY AID – The army announced on Friday in a press release that it would send reinforcements to help Caledonian hospitals, overwhelmed by vague Covid-19 violence.

Will the reinforcements promised by the army be enough to prevent Caledonian hospitals from drinking the cup? While New Caledonia has counted 245 dead since the beginning of September, the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Overseas France announced on Friday that around forty caregivers and logisticians were going to be sent there.

The French army will deploy from October 25 a team of 39 caregivers and logisticians from the Army Health Service (SSA) and the Army Medical Regiment (RMED), details the press release. These soldiers will make it possible to operate five resuscitation beds at the end of the month, as mentioned Wednesday by Prime Minister Jean Castex. The wave, which has been swelling since September 6, worries the authorities of the Pacific archipelago. Although the incidence rate has fallen sharply (223 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), it is still considered “too high”, while the vaccination rate “in clear progress” (53.59% of the total population) is considered “still far from the objectives set”.

The holding of the referendum called into question

In an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19, the government of New Caledonia and the state announced on Wednesday a continuation of strict containment over the weekend until the end of October, in an attempt to avoid a rebound in the epidemic. These measures, which involve a certificate for any movement as well as the closure of all non-essential businesses, will come into force on Saturday at 2 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

This outbreak of the virus is also troubling the organization of the referendum on the independence of New Caledonia, scheduled for December 12. The separatists demand its postponement to 2022 because of the epidemic, while the loyalists advocate its maintenance. As part of the step-by-step decolonization process of the Noumea Accord (1998), 185,004 Caledonian voters are called upon to answer for the third time on December 12 the question: “Do you want New Caledonia to reach full sovereignty and become independent? ”

During the two previous votes, on November 4, 2018 and October 4, 2020, they had chosen to stay in France at 56.7% and then at 53.3%. To ensure the safety of this ballot, nearly 2000 human reinforcements will be dispatched until the beginning of December on the “Caillou”, including 1400 gendarmes, a hundred police officers and 250 soldiers.

