Covid-19: the incidence rate jumps, hospitalizations remain “under control”

The incidence rate reaches 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. But the situation remains under control in hospitals.

“A small push, not an epidemic wave”. The expression of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran to qualify the increase in Covid-19 cases in France in recent days seems to apply also to our department. The incidence rate jumped to 74.9 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants on October 19 in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. He was 58 two days earlier.

Two departments of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region are above the alert threshold, 64, therefore, and Deux-Sèvres (86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). On the side of the Regional Health Agency, if we see the “rebound” of positive cases, we refuse to speak of “resumption of the epidemic”.





Ham and Loto Fair

Especially since hospitalizations remain “under control”. 51 people hospitalized this Friday, only one in critical care. “With the vaccine, we can have a resumption of circulation of the virus without necessarily having a resumption of hospitalizations”, insists the ARS.

Regional and departmental health authorities remain vigilant. “We must not completely relax the barrier gestures,” recalls the ARS. In addition to a slight “relaxation” and the recent lifting of certain measures, such as the mask at school, a few events could explain the rebound observed in two departments. Such as the ham fair in Bayonne, which drew a crowd, or the lotos which were very successful in Deux-Sèvres.

Another parameter. The end of reimbursement for PCR tests since October 15 is also felt. The number of tests carried out fell by 15% at the Zénith de Pau, indicates the BioPyrénées laboratory. On the other hand, since October 16, there has been a “sharp rise” in positive tests. This rate was 3.8% on October 22.