Covid: EMA plans to authorize a third dose of vaccine different from the first two

Posted on Oct 22, 2021, 11:15 a.m.Updated Oct 22, 2021, 11:16 AM

The track of increased immunity thanks to the use of several vaccines against Covid is becoming clearer. According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the administration of a booster dose of a vaccine different from that received during the first injections could elicit a stronger immune response than a booster with the same vaccine. A patient who received his first two doses with the Moderna vaccine, could thus receive a booster dose of Pfizer, for example.

The European regulator has indicated that it is studying the data concerned to consider whether or not to give the green light to this “mix & match” strategy. In the United States, the American Medicines Agency (FDA) authorized on Wednesday the injection of a different vaccine for the booster dose from that used for the first doses. A decision supported by the CDC on Thursday, whose director gave the green light to the mixture of vaccines.

Promising results

If the EMA decides in favor of this strategy, it should also authorize new vaccines for the third dose. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines are currently authorized in the European Union for the first two doses. But only Pfizer’s was approved by the European regulator for the third dose.





“We are seeing some promising results in studies which confirm that this approach elicits, with certain combinations of vaccines, a stronger immune response than when the same vaccine is used for an additional injection,” Marco said at a press conference. Cavaleri, responsible for vaccine strategy at the EMA.

A study published in the journal “Nature” by French researchers indeed reports that the combination of two different vaccines provides better protection against Covid. Among the more than 13,000 subjects who participated in the study, mainly caregivers from the Hospices Civils de Lyon, some had received their first two doses with the AstraZeneca vaccine, others with Pfizer. Less than 1% of patients in these two groups contracted Covid after the injection of these two doses.

According to the researchers, patients who received a third dose of Pfizer twelve weeks after their second dose of AstraZeneca had better immunity. “The antibodies generated after a heterologous vaccination are more effective in neutralizing the different variants of SARSCoV-2, than those generated after a homologous vaccination”, they note.

With AFP