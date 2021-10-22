Cycling – Bahrain-Victorious team denies use of Tizanidine during Tour de France

The Bahraini-Victorious team denies everything. Researchers in Strasbourg published on Thursday the results of samples that they had been asked to analyze following a search of the Central Office for the fight against environmental damage to public health (Oclaesp) on the sidelines of the 18th stage of the Tour de France, in Pau. And these were clear: hair samples from three runners contained traces of a substance called Tizanidine, a powerful muscle relaxant that is not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), however.

The day after this publication in the scientific journal Wiley Anatycal Science Journal, the manager of the Bahraini cycling team, Milan Erzan, denied the facts in a statement. The latter was surprised to see the name of this substance appear in the report and be associated with it. “What is it? We don’t use this”, did he declare. Before continuing : “I’ve never heard of it. Our team and our riders were never notified of this discovery, therefore we have no comment to make on this subject. “.

Tour de France Cordon-Ragot, on a Women’s Tour: “After Roubaix, it’s a new chapter of history” 10/20/2021 At 8:49 AM

“An impact on our reputation”

Following the statements of its manager, the cycling team issued a press release on Friday, in which it denounces an attack on its reputation. Stating that she “wanted to indicate that the authors of the scientific article to which all the allegations refer have clearly underlined that Tizanidine is not a substance prohibited in sport. The team is consulting legal advice on the nature of this information. were published without our being informed, which had an impact on our reputation “.





Sonny colbrelli Credit: Getty Images

Tizanidine, better known under the brands Sidarlud and Zanaflex, is in fact not banned by WADA. The publication of French scientists made it clear: “Despite its muscle relaxant properties and its interest in the treatment of sports injuries, such as sprains, tizanidine is not a prohibited drug in sports”.

Contacted by the Tribune de Genève, a doping expert wishing to remain anonymous wished to recall that this product could also be used to relieve muscle pain. “In a three-week run, recovery plays a key role. After a few days, runners have a hard time falling asleep because their muscles are too tight. This could be one explanation for Taziedine’s presence in the pharmacy. of the team”. As a reminder, the Bahraini team Sonny Colbrelli and Matej Mohoric shone during the last edition of the Tour de France, winning two stage victories. The investigation is ongoing.

Tour de France A decisive 18 km bridge? Pogacar, Asgreen and Fuglsang discuss the Tour 2022 route 10/20/2021 At 8:29 AM